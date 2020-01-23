Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery

“It’s a boy,” the model captioned her January 22 baby bump debut on Instagram. “@imseanavery and I are having a baby and we’re so excited about this next chapter of life together.”

“The last year has been quite a journey getting to this point, lots of ups & downs,” she mentioned on her Instagram Story, referencing the multiple miscarriages she suffered. “But for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going. I really hate the word ‘journey’ (I blame The Bachelor) but it really felt appropriate in this context ha. … Trying to conceive is a mindf–k and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice.”