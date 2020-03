Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

“I am excited,” the American Idol judge said in a March 5 Instagram Live after debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”