Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

The Big Brother alum announced that they are expecting their second child on Sunday, May 10. “OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote via Instagram. “We have a lot to celebrate this year. As a mom it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! I can’t believe I’m pregnant! We’ve been trying for a while to have another.”