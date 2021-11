Jeannie Mai

“So thankful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins,” the Real cohost captioned a November 2021 Instagram slideshow. “As we count down these last few weeks, I’m emotional realizing how our life is about to be changed forever. Thank you to all of our supportive friends and family for being a community of trust, love and joy. I will never forget this day.”