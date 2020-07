Anny Francisco and Robert Spring

The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed daughter Brenda Aaliyah on July 28. The baby girl is Spring’s sixth child and Francisco’s first. “Welcome to the world my princess, I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life,” Francisco wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of herself holding her child. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020, pound 7. 3oz, length 20 3/4, time 10:18 pm.”