Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 28, 2020 Courtesy Chloe Malle/Instagram 40 1 / 40 Chloe Malle Candice Bergen became a grandmother on May 19 when her daughter gave birth to son Arthur. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News