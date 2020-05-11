Babies

Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Diplo Welcomes Son Pace With Jevon King
Diplo and Jevon King. Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; Courtesy Jevon King/Instagram
33
2 / 33

Diplo and Jevon King

The DJ confirmed his third son Pace’s March arrival with a May 10 Instagram post.

Back to top