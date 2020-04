Grace Gail and Adam Rodriguez

“Healthy and strong and Mama was absolutely incredible,” the Magic Mike actor told Us Weekly following his wife’s March 16 birth. “Baby boy was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long. With supervision from our midwives, Blyss and Haize, I had the thrill of delivering him, which was an incredible thing to experience. His big sisters are madly in love and already excited to help with taking care of him.”