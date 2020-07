Morgan Wallen and KT SMith

“I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the coparent your mother deserves,” the country singer captioned his July 14 Instagram announcement, four days after his son Indie Wilder’s birth. “Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me.”