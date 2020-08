Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars alum welcomed their first child, a boy, on July 31. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” the new mom captioned a photo of her son’s tiny hand. Chigvintsev shared the photo on his account, writing, “Please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev,” adding that he was “proud of my love” Bella.