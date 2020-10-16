Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza October 16, 2020 Carter York Nickson. Courtesy Carter York Nickson/Instagram 198 8 / 198 Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson The Big Brother alums’ second baby girl, Carter, arrived on October 5 at 7 pounds and 2 ounces. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News