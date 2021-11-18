Chrissy Teigen

After years of struggling with infertility, the supermodel and her husband, John Legend, turned to IVF to conceive both of their children. (Luna was born in May 2016, while Miles made his debut in May 2018.) One month before she welcomed her son, Teigen dmitted she sometimes felt resentful of people who become pregnant easily. “When you go through IVF, it does feel like, ‘Oh, it’s not fair I have to do all this,’’” she told New York Magazine’s The Cut. “Still it’s a complete miracle when it works. There are so many people that still struggle, even with the access to IVF.”