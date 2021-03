Elle King

While sharing her pregnancy news in March 2021, the singer opened up about her previous miscarriages. “This miracle baby comes after two very big losses,” Rob Schneider’s daughter wrote via Instagram. “It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. … What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy!”