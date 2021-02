Erin Bates

In February 2021, the Bringing Up Bates star exclusively told Us that conceiving baby No. 5 would be a “huge miracle” after three surgeries left her with only one third of an ovary. “At this point, it’s not in the question at all, which is sad because me and [my husband], Chad [Paine], always talked about having at least 10 children, but you never know what God has for the future,” the reality star said at the time.