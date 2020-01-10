Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza January 10, 2020 Monique Serra 7 1 / 7 Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff The Little People, Big World stars welcomed their son, Bode, on his January 8 due date. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Now Streaming: Rewatch the 1st Episode Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News