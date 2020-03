Beena Patel and Hasan Minhaj

The comedian announced on March 19 that he and his wife welcomed their second child, a son. “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy,” he wrote via social media alongside a photo of their little one. “The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot.” The couple already share a daughter, who they welcomed in 2018.