Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Patti Murin Gives Birth and Welcomes First Child With Husband Colin Donnell
 Courtesy Colin Donnell/Instagram
125
1 / 125
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

The Chicago Med alums welcomed their baby girl, Cecily, on July 14.

Back to top