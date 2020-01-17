Yael Grobglas and Artem Kroupenev

The Jane the Virgin alum announced her daughter’s birth on January 17, writing on Instagram: “Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle! Mother and daughter are doing well. Father’s weight is 165. Completely objectively, she is perfect. As much as I want to post every movement of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision. It’s not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself. At the moment, she barely knows she has hands so might take a min. (I reserve the right to change my mind at any point in the future, I am currently very sleep deprived and a puddle of emotions.)”



The actress went on to write, “Thank you my lovelies for understanding and helping protect this little creature. I love you all. Wish us luck. And sleep. And luck.”