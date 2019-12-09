Beyoncé

After opening up about her fertility struggles in her 2013 documentary, Life Is But a Dream — calling the miscarriage she suffered before welcoming Blue Ivy the “saddest thing” she’d ever been through — the “Spirit” singer elaborated on the topic in a 2019 Elle interview. “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed,” she said. “I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper.”