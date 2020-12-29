Catelynn Lowell

The Teen Mom OG star shared in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving, three days after she learned she was expecting her fourth child with husband Tyler Baltierra. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

The reality TV star previously suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Lowell checked into a treatment facility in November of that year after having suicidal thoughts following the loss. “It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” Baltierra said of the miscarriage on a 2018 episode of the MTV series. “We just sat on the bed and cried. We just held another. There’s nothing you can really do.”