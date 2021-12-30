David Henrie and Maria Cahill

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the 2011 winner of Miss Delaware welcomed their daughter, Pia, in March 2019 after three miscarriages. “Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters,” the new dad wrote on Instagram at the time. “Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

The former Disney Channel star added: “We stayed faithful to that conviction and had a little help from @francisus. The reason Pia’s middle name is Francesca is because I personally asked Pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby. He took our hands, held them together, said a special blessing, then looked up and told me not to worry that a baby would be coming — that was pretty much exactly nine months ago. For all those who are struggling #pray #hope and #dontworry !! Always.”

After announcing in December 2021 that baby No. 3 is on the way, Henrie told his Instagram followers that his wife had previously suffered a pregnancy loss. “This past year, she suffered yet another miscarriage, our fifth,” he wrote. “I’m proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we’ve been given another chance with our third child, and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger.”