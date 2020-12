Fantasia Barrino

The pregnant American Idol alum told Tamron Hall in December 2020 that she and her husband, Kendall Taylor, had spent three years trying to conceive baby No. 3. “I found out that one of my tubes was closed, we went back and then [the doctor] says, ‘Well, now that one’s open the other ones closed,’” Barrino said on the Tamron Hall Show. “We decided let’s just pause. Let’s let God be God. … I kid you not, I truly forgot about it.”