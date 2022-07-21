Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Jenna Johnson

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a glimpse of “the moment my whole world changed” after announcing her first pregnancy with Val Chmerkovskiy in July 2022. “We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍,” she captioned an emotional Instagram video.

Johnson continued, “After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity. I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE.”