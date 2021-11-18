Jessie J

The British singer used a November 2018 concert as a platform to open up about her infertility. “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” she told a crowd that included her boyfriend, Channing Tatum. “I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of the millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.” But the performer is determined to become a parent. “I will be a mother,” she wrote on Instagram that month. “As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally. Then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us.”