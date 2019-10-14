Katie Lee

“When Ryan [Biegel] and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away,” the Food Network star captioned an Instagram selfie in April 2019. “I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy. I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.” Lee and the TV producer tied the knot in September 2018.