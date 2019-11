Lauren Sorrentino

Although she and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino conceived their first child “the night he came home” from prison, Lauren miscarried at “about six and a half, seven weeks,” she revealed during a November 2019 Strahan, Sara & Keke appearance. “It was hard,” the former blogger said at the time. “It was really difficult.” That being said, she wanted to share the tragedy so other women could relate and she could “heal through the process.”