Pink

The singer and her husband, Carey Hart, share daughter Willow and son Jameson, but Pink hasn’t always had an easy time conceiving over the years. “At 17, I had a miscarriage,” the Grammy winner told USA Today in April 2019. “I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

She added: “I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful [expletive]. I’ve always written that way.”