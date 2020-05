America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

The Superstore actress revealed in a Mother’s Day post that she’d given birth to the couple’s second child. “LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her baby’s tiny hand on May 10. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.” The pair share son Sebastian, who was born in May 2018.