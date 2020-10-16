Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright

The NCIS: Los Angeles star and his actress wife welcomed a daughter on September 15, Us Weekly confirmed. The Parks and Recreation alum shared a photo on Instagram on September 19 that showed her breast-feeding her newborn in the hospital. “She’s here!!!” the Spinning Out star wrote. “As we collectively navigate the chaos and existential crisis that is 2020 we anchor ourselves with the things that matter most. Family, friends and human connection. Winter Story Olsen came to us sept 15th. She’s 10lbs 4 ounces of newborn bliss. Mama and baby are doing great, home safe surrounded by a cuddle puddle of kids and giant dogs. Life is equal parts spectacular and fleeting; Love fearlessly.” The couple, who wed in June 2012, share a son, Wyatt, born in August 2013, and a daughter Esme, born August 2016.