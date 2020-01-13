Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza January 13, 2020 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 9 8 / 9 Josh Segarra and Brace Rice On January 9, the Arrow star announced on Instagram that his second child had arrived. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News