Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy Maya Vander/Instagram (2) 97 1 / 97 Maya Vander The Selling Sunset star debuted her newborn daughter, Elle, via Instagram on May 21. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News