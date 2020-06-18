Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza June 17, 2020 Courtesy Travis Stork/Instagram 111 3 / 111 Travis Stork and Parris Bell The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Grayson, on June 17. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News