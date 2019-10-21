Holly Durst

After two years of trying to conceive with Blake Julian, the Bachelor Pad season 2 winner was told she might have endometriosis. She decided to hire a surrogate following ovary surgery and unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination. The couple’s surrogate got pregnant twice and lost both babies at 8 weeks, which led Durst and Julian to pursue adoption. They met their daughter Poppy’s birth mother over Instagram and welcomed the little one in September 2019.

“We’ll send pictures whenever her heart is ready for it because it’s got to be hard to see,” the Bachelor alum told Us exclusively of Poppy’s birth mom the following month. “We text here and there. If she wants a picture, I’ll gladly send her pictures. We’re probably going to go up and visit her once a year.”