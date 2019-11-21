Lindsie Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed on a November 2019 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Kailyn Lowry that she miscarried a child after welcoming her son, Jackson, in 2012. Medium Monica Ten-Kate told Chrisley at the time: “The message here is even though you’ve gone through loss, that they don’t want you to feel like you have to rush. … They don’t want you to worry that you might have some sort of issue or something going on that makes me have to rush the timeline.”