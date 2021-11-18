Jenna Bush Hager

After announcing that she and her husband, Henry Hager, were expecting their third child, the journalist opened up about her tragic first pregnancy. “I go to the doctor’s office and she said, ‘Yeah, you’re pregnant, we gave the blood test, but we can’t find the baby,'” Jenna recalled on the Today show in April 2019. “I had no idea what an ectopic pregnancy was. They looked up and the baby was in my fallopian tube.” The former first daughter was rushed into emergency surgery and recalled the experience as being “very isolating.” She has since welcomed two baby girls, Mila and Poppy.