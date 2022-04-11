Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and fiancé Travis Barker pursued IVF while trying to conceive their first child together. “Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight,” Kardashian told Kris Jenner of the experience in a March 2022 clip of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 of trying to conceive a baby with Barker.