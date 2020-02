Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan

“My main focus when I’m with her is just to give her my all, all my attention and try to explain things to her,” the Hills: New Beginnings star told Us exclusively of coparenting her daughter, Kirra, with Bohan. “It’s important not to talk bad or about the other parent in front of them. Keep it kid-friendly at all times. There’s a time and place for that.”