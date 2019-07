Courteney Cox and David Arquette

“We’ve always just made [Coco] the number one priority,” the actor told Us exclusively in May 2019. “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it’s a bit tricky, but she’s got a huge heart and she’s really, really a brilliant girl, so we’re very lucky.”