Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Back in 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow famously explained that she was “consciously uncoupling” from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after 10 years of marriage. Since then, the former pair — who share Apple and Moses — have been the gold standard for coparenting. “He’s really like my brother. We’re very familiar. It’s nice,” the GOOP founder gushed during a January 2018 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I think we genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”