Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is proud of the example she and former husband Marc Anthony are setting for their twins Max and Emme. “We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” the pop star revealed on Live With Kelly in 2017. “We’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.” The singers parted ways in 2011 after seven years of marriage.