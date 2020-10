Mayim Bialik and Michael Stone

“I’m so incredibly grateful, not only for my ex-husband, but for all of the work that we’ve put in to be able to have the kind of conversations we have to have,” the Big Bang Theory alum exclusively told Us in August 2020 of coparenting her two sons with her ex-husband during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re essentially quarantining together in two houses, meaning we’re the only people that we see and our kids go between two houses.”