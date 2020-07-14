Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom gushed to Elle U.K. in 2017 that he and ex-wife Miranda Kerr have a “remarkable relationship” and coparent their son, Flynn, “really well.” The Lord of the Rings actor and the model were married in 2010 and split in 2013.

The model’s husband, Evan Spiegel, told WSJ. Magazine in July 2020 that Kerr and Bloom’s coparenting relationship was “very different” that most. The Snapchat CEO explained at the time: “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”