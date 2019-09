Justin Hartley and Lindsay Korman

“Communication [is key],” the This Is Us star told Us exclusively in September 2019 of raising his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his former Passions costar. “It’s nothing new. Communication and an understanding where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard. As much as you try to put yourself in other people’s shoes, you’re never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort.”