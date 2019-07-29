Khloé Kardashian

The Strong Looks Better Naked author had choice words for a troll who insulted her adorable daughter True in July 2018. “What self-respecting adult would comment on a child’s appearance?” replied the reality star in a July tweet. “What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

In July 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star defended her decision to buy her daughter a toy Bentley. “No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car,” she wrote on Instagram. “I do choose to spoil my daughter. “I want to spoil her with love as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love.”