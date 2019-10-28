Kourtney Kardashian

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a bikini picture of herself on a family vacation in July 2018, an Instagram fan suggested she wasn’t spending enough time with her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me,” she responded. “Thank you so much for your concern.”

“She really need[s] to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kardashian clapped back in October 2019 after an Instagram user criticized her son Reign’s long locks. “He’s a happy boy.”