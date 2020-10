Amy Duggar

When an Instagram troll told the Marriage Boot Camp alum to stop being “selfish” and have more babies in October 2020, she clapped back, writing, “Who in their right mind says, ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids,’ to a total stranger?! … Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s OK to admit.”