Jade Roper

After an Instagram user suggested that the Bachelor alum’s daughter, Emerson, showed signs of autism in July 2019, Roper wrote on her Instagram Story: “You all, these are NOT okay messages to send to people. If you all mean well, it’s still not okay to say she has autism or needs speech therapy or to comment on any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child. We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development. Comments like this throw me for a loop.”