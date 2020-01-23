Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

“I am encouraging my son to help wake his sister for school,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Instagram in January 2020 after posting a video of Greyson hitting Meilani while she slept. “He gets joy out of helping me and helping his sister. He also is learning what he can and can’t do. One being hitting. I can reassure you, almost every parent will deal with this issue, because it’s called life. I posted it because it’s a brother learning boundaries with his sister but also excited to wake her for school. You, on the other hand, want to encourage problems when there are none.”

The reality star went on to ask a mom-shamer criticizing the footage: “You want to spew negativity and just talk shit because why? R u bored? Ur thrive not selling? Husband cheating? You go, girl! Teach those parents on the internet how to parent so u can feel good about yourself.”