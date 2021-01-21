Katie Price

When the former model was bashed in January 2021 for planning to send her son, Harvey, to a residential college for full-time care, she exclusively told Us, “If someone’s got a teenage son and they want to go to university or something miles away, they live up there. It’s no different for Harvey. I’m trying to give him the best I can in life to be independent and have his own choices. What do they expect him to do, sit at home every day and not excel and do nothing because he’s got a disability? No, he shouldn’t be treated any different at all.”